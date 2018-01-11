Nigel Farage has suggested there should be a second EU Referendum, and that more people will likely vote to Leave than the 52% who did so in June 2016.

The former Ukip leader, one of the key figureheads for Brexit, suggested that "maybe" a second vote would be a good idea to stop Remain voters "whining and moaning" about the process.

Speaking to Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, Farage said: "What is for certain is that the [Nick] Cleggs, the [Tony] Blairs, the [Labour peer Lord] Adonises will never, ever give up. They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"So maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership... if we had a second referendum we'd kill it off for a generation as the percentage of the vote to leave next time will be very much bigger than it was last time.

"And we may just finish the while thing off and Blair can disappear off to total obscurity."

Ahead of the EU Ref in June 2016, Farage previously suggested that if Remain wins the vote by a narrow margin there will need to be a second vote. He made the claim while believing the UK would vote to stay in the UK, as the polls suggested.

He said: "In a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way. If the Remain campaign win two-thirds to one-third that ends it."

Farage's suggestion arrived after a study the UK's economy would lose £47bn and half a million jobs by 2030 in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.

The study, commissioned by mayor of London and Remain backer Sadiq Khan, also warned the economic output across the UK could be on average between 3% lower by 2030 – the equivalent of £55bn – compared to if UK remained within the single market and customs union.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, damped suggestions that the UK could get another vote on whether to stay in the EU.

Speaking in Brussels, he said: "There is going to be Brexit, of course. Don't believe those who say that it's not going to happen and that people have realised their error in the UK. I don't think that is going to be the case.