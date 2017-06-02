Britain's Got Talent is currently in its semi-final rounds and apart from the performances that are keeping the viewers hooked, show judge Amanda Holden's extremely revealing outfits are also becoming a topic of conversation. On Thursday, the UK presenter showed up in a jaw-dropping gown, which has since caused outrage among fans on social media.

Many couldn't believe their eyes when Holden stepped out in an olive-green Julien Macdonald ensemble with sheer panels running throughout the length of the dress. With a neckline running as deep as her naval, the 46-year-old stirred controversy as fans tore into her for dressing inappropriately for a family show.

Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial ðŸ’š Styling @angiesmithstyle A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

"Does Amanda Holden know this is a family show and doesn't need to dress like a stripper #BGT" a Twitter user said criticising Holden's sartorial choice. Another fan wrote, "@AmandaHolden will be down to mini nipple tassels by the final! Put em away love it's a family show #BGT."

While it's safe to say that viewers weren't entirely unanimous in their opinion – some complimented the BGT judge for her "stunning" dress – several later took to Instagram to air their opinion. The English TV presenter received more flak when she shared a front and back view of her revealing gown on the picture-sharing site.

One of her followers wrote, "Absolutely awful no t**s should not wear something so revealing in front of kids too," while a second added, "Sorry but this dress was just too much or should I say not enough of it, my kids didn't know where to look."

"Sorry but totally inappropriate and cheap."

"Family show... beautiful woman but dressed for the wrong show..."

"So so inappropriate. You should be setting an example to our children watching BGT! You should be ashamed," were the other comments she received.

As several furious fans lashed out at Holden, some followers defended her saying she has "the confidence" to carry off the revealing number. "She looks great if you don't like it tune out and keep your opinions to yourself," another supporter commented.

It looks like it wasn't just the fans of the BGT judge, who were surprised with Holden's backless dress. Even Ant McPartlin couldn't help saying, "Look what Amanda's wearing... Or look what she isn't wearing."

While fellow judge David Walliams seemed to take a jibe telling a choir group, "You're all dressed for your age and none of you are wearing an inappropriate low-cut top."