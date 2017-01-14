Britney Spears just confirmed her romance with Sam Asghari with a Tweet. The Oops I Did It Again singer took to social media to flaunt her lover and claimed that she is mad in love with the backup dancer.

Spears shared an image of her co-star from the Slumber Party music video, Asghari. Alongside the image she wrote, "Mad love ❤️ for this one." The couple was spotted on several cozy date nights together and they even welcomed the new years together.

Previously, a Hollywood Life report claimed that Spears and Asghari have great chemistry together. A source told the website, "Britney is taking things really slow with her new handsome co-star Sam. They are being a little secretive when friends are asking them questions about what is going on and they're not answering anything. They have great chemistry together and she loves how sexy he is."

The source also revealed that the couple is trying to keep their romance private. "He is trying to protect her and their relationship as it is in the early, fun stage. He doesn't want to screw up a good thing. Britney is also remaining coy as they take it one day at a time, before they make any public announcement," the insider revealed.

The 26-year-old model had earlier posted an adorable photo of the two on Instagram during one of their date nights. In the image, the Gimme More singer was seen cosying up to Asghari, while sticking her tongue out. However, the post was later deleted.