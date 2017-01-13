The Weeknd has opened up about his personal life, views on marriage and children in an interview with GQ magazine. The 26-year-old singer was spotted kissing Selena Gomez following a romantic dinner date on 10 January, sparking romance rumours between the two.

The rapper, who is to appear on the cover of GQ's February 2017 issue, admitted that he wants to have children, but when it came to marriage, he said that he is not sure. He told the magazine, "I feel like I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."

The Canadian singer, who recently chopped off his signature hair, offered an explanation for his move. "I couldn't walk around without seeing the f*****g Weeknd hair. That's what I called it. New artists, artists that have been around forever – I'm not going to say any names – but they were f*****g growing their hair.

"I worked really hard on this [Starboy] album. And I felt like I need to relieve a lot of stress. [Cutting off my hair] feels good, 'cause I get to blend in. If I want to go to a club, I can just go and I'm not there. I can go to a restaurant and I'm not there. I look like everybody else, which is boring, but maybe I just want to look like everybody else for a bit," he added.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also shared his views on casual dating and revealed that most girls want to be with him for his talent in the studio. "The reason why they want to f**k with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I'd rather just focus on doing that," he told GQ.

The Can't Feel My Face crooner also claimed that his career was more stimulating than his love life. He said, "Right now I'm much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life. I don't focus on it as much as I used to. You know what I mean? Before it's like, 'Holy f**k – this is amazing.' Right now, it's like a good song turns me on way more. Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny."