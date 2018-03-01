Salma Hayek rarely shares photos of her 10-year-old daughter on social media. However, she made an exception by posting a sweet snap after the mother-daughter duo attended the premiere of the fantasy film A Wrinkle In Time at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles recently.

The picture was posted by Hayek on her Instagram page and has racked up more than 100,000 likes, with her fans calling her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault a mini version of the famous actress whose career in films has spanned three decades.

"With @rowanblanchard making a Valentina sandwich at the 'A Wrinkle in Time' premiere// haciendo un sándwich de Valentina con Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower," the 51-year-old actress wrote alongside the photo. The snap shows the little one sandwiched between her mother and actress Rowan Blanchard while the trio pose for the camera.

"They look like sisters!" a fan commented after taking a look at the photo, while another admirer added, "She looks just like u."

Another follower expressed shock to see Hayek's daughter all grown up in the snap. "Omg! Where did the years go? I remember Valentina being born, it doesn't feel like that much time has passed for her to be so grown up. Beautiful like her mama." Someone else chimed in, "She's growing up so fast!"

The actress shares Valentina with her partner François-Henri Pinault.

Not surprisingly, there were many who also raved about how beautiful Hayek looks in the photo.

"I absolutely love you!!! You are such a beautiful soul inside and out!!! You make my heart and soul smile so big... Thank you for being you. Keep shining," a fan said, while another added, "You looking cute with your daughter my love @salmahayek. I love you so much from #india."

Earlier, Hayek shared a short video of her dancing and clapping her hands in front of a billboard that read, "If you're happy and you know it." She posted the clip on Instagram after her page on the photo-and-video-sharing application crossed six million followers .