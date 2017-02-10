Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she believed she had cancer at the 2006 Grammy Awards − after being falsely diagnosed. The pop star, who took home the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album that year, said she was unable to revel in the moment because she feared she was dying.

Opening up about the dark period during a recent appearance on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, she admitted seeing the win as a final hurrah. "I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something. Here's the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my make-up like four times because I was like, 'Wow, so young.' I was just completely freaking out," the singer said.

"Then when I won, I thought, 'Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.'"

The mother-of-two managed to compose herself enough to get through the night until she hit the stage to accept her awards. Unbeknown to the star-studded crowd she was not just overwhelmed by her win, but had a lot more on her mind.

However, her anguish soon turned to anger when she was told there had been a mistake hours later. The American Idol alumni said: "I went to the doctor's the next day and they apologised for mixing up results. And I was like, 'Are you for real?!" I was like, 'You completely ruined my entire [experience].'

"The first time for an artist...as a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream! It was kind of the worst/greatest day. And the next day was also the worst/greatest day because I wanted to punch someone.

"I was like, 'Who mixes up results? Why wouldn't you test again?' It was very much a roller-coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it's kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn't have cancer!

"I was so dramatic about it because I was twenty-something and scared. It was so weird. I don't even remember anything but being terrified."

Clarkson will likely be cheering on the likes of Adele, Drake and Beyonce when they descend on LA's Staples Center for the 2017 Grammys this Sunday ( 12 February).