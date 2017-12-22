A week after announcing her second pregnancy, Candice Swanepoel has stunned her fans by stripping topless for a racy photo-shoot. Shot for Victoria's Secret's Christmas collection, the South African model is seen wearing a lacy red underwear in the picture as she posed in front of a twinkling tree.

She strategically placed her hand over her breast to cover her modesty while looking seductively towards the camera. Shared on the lingerie brand's official Instagram page, the picture received over 400,000 likes within a day.

Fans of the 29-year-old Victoria's angel swooned over the photo. "You are beautiful and very hot," one fan gushed about Swanepoel's beauty.

"Very sexy and hot and gorgeous," another internet user complimented the model. "Beautiful Candice she's my fav angel always," said a third one.

Many of Candice's fans asked her to share the secret to her "gorgeous beauty". "I cleanse, tone, moisturize, and then do an eye cream religiously, twice a day. I use this gentle green-tea cleanser that I get from Whole Foods," she had told The Cut in August this year but, refused to share her moisturiser secret. "My moisturizer is from my facialist, which I can't give you. It's a secret.

"My daytime routine is pretty much the same, but instead of the serum, use a retinol that my facialist gave me. It's a pretty light one because my skin gets sensitive with the stronger ones."

Last week, the model announced her second pregnancy with an adorable post. "Christmas came early," she captioned a photo where she was lovingly cradling her baby bump while wearing an off-shoulder green dress. The Victoria's Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their first child on 7 October.

Speaking of motherhood, she told Vogue: "It's all so new to me and I think, especially in the beginning, that everything is such a joy; you're excited about every moment. Becoming a mother makes the world feel so much better."