At least six people, including three children, have been injured when a car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of people outside a sports centre in Newcastle, according to reports.

Those affected had gathered at the Westgate Sports Centre to celebrate Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Northumbria Police said they arrested a 42-year-old woman following the incident, which is not believed to be terror-related.

"From what I understand, [a woman who had been at prayer] was about to leave in her car and I believe she lost control," an eyewitness told the BBC.

"I ran up straight away because everyone was moving in on all the injured, trying to put water in their mouths. The parents of the kids were there, I had to sort of try and calm them down just to tell them the ambulance is there and they will take care of it; they know what they're doing."