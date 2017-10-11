Model and actress Cara Delevingne has become the latest star to come out with allegations against the film producer Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood mogul has faced a slew of accusations of sexual harrassment against actresses after a huge report in the New York Times.

In a long post on Instagram with an image reading: "Don't be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others", Delevingne said Weinstein first called her when she was just starting out in Hollywood to ask if she had slept with other women that she had been seen out with.

As she tried to end the call, he said if she were openly gay, she would not make it as an actress.

Delevingne then described a night she said occurred a year or two later when Weinstein took her up to a hotel room and asked her to kiss another woman who was present. She started to sing because she was nervous and said she had to leave. As Weinstein took her to the door, he attempted to kiss her, Delevingne said, but she managed to escape.

Delevingne made two films with the Weinstein company: 2015's Paper Towns and the new Tulip Fever.

She then said that she had felt guilty about doing the movie ever since and that she was worried she would hurt his family by speaking out. Numerous comments on the post showed the level of support Delevingne's fans wanted to show her for speaking out.

In a follow up post, Delevingne said she wanted women and girls to know that "being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth." She urged people to talk to stop men who "abuse their power using fear and get away with it."

The full post:

"When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

The second post:

"I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this....i actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem".