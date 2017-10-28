Hip-hop has another power couple in the making because Cardi B and Offset are engaged!

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was performing in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse on Friday (27 October) in Philadelphia when her boyfriend of nearly a year popped the question on stage.

In clips making the rounds online, the Migos rapper taps his lady love while she is busy hyping up the audience before getting down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand to ask that all important question.

A stunned Cardi cannot hide her shock and is seen dancing giddily before accepting his proposal. The lovebirds immediately embrace and fans go wild.

The 25-year-old star, who made history in September as the second solo female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart with her hit Bodak Yellow, later took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with her huge rock along with the caption: "Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me."

She added: "For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."

The former realty star was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from scores of her 12.1 million followers. " Congratulations baby girl. u deserve it all," one person said while another added: "Jesus that ringg thouuuuuu. !!! Congrats baby!"

Cardi, real name is Belcalis Almanzar, recently hinted that she was ready to walk down the aisle. "I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now," she said 2017 MTV VMA Pre-Show. "You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."

Planning her wedding will be a welcome distraction from her legal woes. The rapper is being sued along with her management team for a staggering $5m (£3.8m) for using a male model on the cover of her 2016 mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 without his permission.