Sophie Turner is only just starting out her career in Hollywood and she is already one of the most recognised faces, both on the big screen and on television.

The Northhampton-born actress got a spectacular debut with the role of Sansa Stark on HBO's mega hit Game Of Thrones and since then, she has bagged a series of big-studio projects including X-Men in which she plays a younger Jean Grey. She will soon be seen in cinemas in Alone and Huntsville which are set to release later this year.

On the occasion of her 21st birthday, IBTimes lists some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Acting since she was three

Though Sophie was born in Northhampton, she moved to Warwickshire county when she was two and the fact that it happened to be the birthplace of William Shakespeare must have had some effect because a year later, at the age of three she was already part of a local theatre group called the Playbox Theatre Company.

Blonde to redhead

Sophie is a natural blonde but was required to dye her hair red for the role in Game Of Thrones. "People are super-disappointed when they find out I'm naturally blonde. I get tweets like, 'Ugh, I heard Sophie's really a blonde and not a redhead.' I'm like, 'Sorry to disappoint! I can't help the hair I was born with'," she said in an interview.

Rap fan

The birthday girl had previously boasted about knowing all the lyrics to Eminem's Curtain Call: The Hits album. "I heard his music for the first time when I was eight, and I would challenge myself to go home after school and come back the next morning knowing a different verse. Because let's be honest, what's more important: science or rap music?" she joked.

The actress has also featured in a hilarious rap track Game Of Moans by Matt Edmondson in which she complains about things that get on one's nerves.

Love interest

Sophie has been linked with Dnce front man Joe Jonas and the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, most recently, taking a Valentine's Day hike in California.

Twin

Sophie had a twin in-utero but the baby died before birth. "My mum had a miscarriage - my twin died and I lived. That definitely affected me in terms of I always felt as though... something was missing," she told Britain's You magazine.

Direwolf for a pet

Lady Sansa's direwolf Lady had as much spark as her owner and despite being killed off early on the show; it looks like the fondness went much deeper. The actress adopted the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog used in GoT.

"Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one. We kind of fell in love with my character's dire wolf, Lady, on set," she said.