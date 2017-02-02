The Celebrity Big Brother 2017 is fast approaching, and it couldn't come sooner as How Clean Is Your House star Kim Woodburn continues to verbally clash with fellow housemates including Nicola McLean and Bianca Gascoigne.

The star-studded line-up, which originally included Ray J and Calum Best before they were booted off, sees an eclectic mix in the final from Game of Thrones actor James Cosmos to The X Factor duo Jedward. Voting lines are now open for Friday's (3 February) live final, which will be hosted by Emma Willis.

It will be followed by Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side, which is fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

After the numerous blazing rows, new romances – we're looking at you, Jamie and Bianca – and bizarre shopping tasks, CBB will crown a brand new winner as it's all over for another six months.

Tattooed model and reality star Best, 35, was tipped to be the winner of the show, but after his shock eviction on Wednesday, the competition just blew wide open. Unlike previous years, a good amount of celebrities have reached the final; last year only five housemates made it right until the last night.

So who's made it?

Since he was gifted the power of eternal immunity, James C has glided his way to the final with ease. He's proven hugely popular thanks to his observant and easy-going personality, yet he hasn't been shy when voicing his opinion on Woodburn.

Mischievous twins Jedward find themselves with a chance of winning thanks to their entertaining antics in the house – which have included cleaning the bathroom mirror with shaving foam and covering the kitchen floor with soap suds. They have also had a few run-ins with Best and McLean, keeping fans at home amused.

Other housemates taking part in this week's big final include former glamour model McLean, Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, Bianca Gascoigne and the volatile Woodburn – who was escorted out of the house by security following a particularly acerbic row with O'Hara in the series.

Gascoigne, 30, saw her popularity dwindle after she announced she had a boyfriend on the outside world while romancing footballer O'Hara in the house. Her cagefighter beau, CJ Meeks, claimed he was heartbroken by the betrayal and that he had planned to propose to the reality star.

Who's the favourite to win?

As it stands, Cosmo is the bookies favourite to win this year's CBB. The 68-year-old actor has maintained his dignity throughout the series, and is well known for playing Jeor Mormont in the hit series GoT. The Scottish actor has also starred in Highlander, Braveheart and Trainspotting. The odds are always changing, however, so expect a shock winner.

Who will be at the final?

Aside from the rumour that Ray J, 35, could be returning to the house for the final, it's the usual protocol for the big night as the housemates' friends and family will turn to greet their loved ones. Previous housemates – not including ones who walked out – will also be returning, so expect O'Hara to be waiting for a romantic union with Gascoigne when she exits the house.

The Celebrity Big Brother final airs at 9pm-11.05pm on Channel 5 this Friday.