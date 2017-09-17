Cesc Fabregas says he chose to join Chelsea when he left Barcelona in 2014 because he felt the Blues wanted to sign him the most.

Fabregas, 30, spent eight years at Arsenal before he made a high-profile switch to childhood club Barcelona in 2011. The Gunners had first option to re-sign the Spaniard but they chose not to exercise that option, and he ended up joining Chelsea three years later.

The midfielder revealed former Blues boss Jose Mourinho convinced him to move to snub interest from other clubs and join him at Stamford Bridge.

"Once I made the decision to leave Barcelona, Arsenal had the first option, and Barcelona had the obligation to contact Arsenal first," Fabregas told Sky Sports. "Then they had a week to basically respond yes or no to the buy-out clause.

"I knew Chelsea were on the side, among other clubs, but after I spoke to Mourinho in the meantime he convinced me that it was a great place to come.

"The week passed, Arsenal never responded, never contacted me either, so I took it as them having enough players in their squad, so I made my move to Chelsea.

"Because I felt they wanted me the most, Jose spoke to me in a way that not many have spoken to me before, and I knew what he wanted from me. He motivated me so much in that meeting that my choice was very easy."

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on 17 September, with the Gunners looking to extend their winning run across all competitions to three matches.

Fabregas, who made more than 300 appearances for Arsenal between 2003 and 2011, said he still felt "very attached" to his old club, and described Wenger as a father figure.

"My feelings for the club, well I don't have to repeat myself, every single time we play against them, because it's known," he said.

"Whoever doesn't believe me, or doesn't feel it is this way, is not right. I know how I feel, my family does, and that's all that matters to me."