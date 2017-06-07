Arsenalare preparing a move in signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as Arsene Wenger looks to strengthen his strike force for the next season.

According to The Sun, the Gunners manager and the club's chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis met with Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas in France to discuss the possibility of the north London club signing the 26-year-old.

Wenger and Gazidis were spotted in Nice airport earlier this week as they were set to hold talks with Aulas in Cap Ferrat. The French coach and Arsenal chief met the Ligu1 outfit's president to agree a fee for Lacazette.

The Gunners are ready to pay a fee of £50m ($64.5m) to Lyon and that could allow them in bringing the French international to Arsenal. In addition to this, Wenger is ready to promise Lacazette as weekly wages of £200,000 ($257,960) if he swaps Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the Emirates.

Lyon star has been in prolific form for his side in the 2016/17 season and has Wenger has been tracking the player since the last summer. He scored 28 goals in the and has managed three assists in 30 league appearances. Earlier, the striker had expressed his desire to play in the Champions League.

Lacazette was set to join Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. However, the deal collapsed after the Court of Arbitration of Sports upheld an appeal against the Spanish capital club's transfer ban.

The French striker has changed his stance after admitting that he would be willing to play for a club that is not in the Champions League. Wenger currently has the services of his compatriot Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, along with contract rebel Alexis Sanchez as the strikers to lead Arsenal's attack.

However, Giroud, who made 11 starts in the Premier League last season has admitted that he would be open to the idea of leaving the Gunners if he fails to get regular playing time. Should he leave Wenger's side, Lacazette can fill his place in the Emiartes club's squad and can be the main man to lead Arsenal's attack.

Any move for Arsenal for Lacazette will see them face competition from their league rivals. The Independent reports that apart from the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lyon striker since the last 12 months.