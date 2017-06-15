It seems like Charlize Theron has found love again. The Fast & Furious 8 star is reportedly dating Halle Berry's former partner Gabriel Aubry.

Mad Max: Fury Road actress, 44, is said to have met the Aubry, 40, at the private school that their children attend in Los Angeles. The Canadian model and the South African actress was spotted laughing and having a fun time together at the Santa Monica Pier in late May.

"They are really into each other," a source told OK! magazine. "Its still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction."

Theron and Aubry are said to be quietly dating after running into each other at the private school that their children attend.

"They bonded at play dates and parenting events," the source said, adding that their flirting ways quickly turned into romance. "They've had dinner together a few times and talk often when they're not together."

"Gabriel's trying to play it cool but Charlize is smitten. The more they get to know each other the more they realize they have a lot in common."

"They are at the point in their lives where they crave serenity and friendship," the source said. "They can converse about the simple things in life."

Theron, in the recent past, was linked with rocker Stephan Jenkins and actor Stuart Townsend. She also dated her longtime friend Sean Penn in 2014. She has a 6-year-old son and a daughter.

Aubry was in a relationship with Berry for five years before they split in 2010. They share a nine-year-old daughter named Nahla. He was also earlier seen on a date with Kim Kardashian.