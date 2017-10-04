Singer Charlotte Church and Jonny Powell have tied the knot in a secret ceremony after seven years of dating.

The former child star announced the news by sharing a picture of the couple on their wedding day with her 166k followers on Twitter. The accompanying caption read: "Seriously happy people".

In the stunning image, she wears an elegant white dress and floral crown as she holds hands with her husband, who smiles just as broadly.

The lovebirds said 'I do' on 14 September at a registry office in Cardiff. It was followed by a bash in the garden of their home in Dinas Powys.

A source close to the couple said: "Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards.

"They wanted to keep things low key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree.

"Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte, she has calmed down a lot since she met him."

The intimate ceremony came just three months after she announced she had tragically miscarried their first child together. She has two children from her previous relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson.

A statement on her Twitter account said at the time: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."