Ruby Mae rarely shares details of her fitness regime and general private life, keeping her Instagram account mainly an outlet for her modelling career.

But despite winning the genetic lottery, the 22-year-old e-commerce model looks like she has some exercise routine down to a T as she showcased Neu Apparel's latest sportswear designs to her 28.5K followers.

Ruby looked as though she's giving her Tottenham Hotspur player boyfriend Dele Alli a run for his money in the fitness department as she showcased her washboard abs in some high-waisted grey leggings paired with a matching sports bra with a peach sheer overlay.

The 5'9 model – who has regular gigs on websites including Pretty Little Thing and Miss Pap – was met with adoring comments from her followers over the picture, in which she donned a flawless face of make-up complete with sparkly highlighter on her cheekbones.

One fan commented: "You are unreal" as another put: "Dele is a lucky man".

A third added: "Gorgeous @rubymae3223".

Ruby rarely posts couple shots with her football star boyfriend Alli, 21, since he's become even more famous since they began dating in early 2016.

Her snap comes as it was revealed that the midfielder will have to sit out Thursday's World Cup Qualifier at home to Slovenia as punishment for making an offensive gesture during the win over Slovakia.

Alli, who was born and raised in Milton Keynes, was caught on camera making a middle-finger gesture which he later said was directed at teammate Kyle Walker and not the referee.

England manager Gareth Southgate said that his one-match ban was fair.

He said: "I think it is probably a fair outcome. I have discussed it with Dele throughout, so he recognises his responsibilities and how things will be viewed, and how his world is changing in terms of the attention on him and the spotlight on him.

"He won't do it again, that's for sure. It's an experience he will have learned from."

Alli was first spotted with model girlfriend Ruby in April 2016 on a romantic restaurant date in London, with the pair holding hands.

The loved up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of London dinner dates.