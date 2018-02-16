Charly Musonda gave Chelsea fans another glimpse of his stunning potential after coming off the bench to help Celtic secure a priceless victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa last 32 first leg on Thursday [15 February].

The Scottish champions drew first blood against the Russian giants, with Callum McGregor lashing home a winner that gives Brendan Rodgers' slide a slender yet significant advantage heading into the return leg next week.

Musonda, who joined the Bhoys on an 18-month loan spell during the January transfer window, came off the bench after 73 minutes, starting the move that led to the goal in his own half after brilliantly evading two Zenit players with some neat footwork in a tight area of the pitch.

Racing up the other end, the Belgium international instantly controlled a pass from Moussa Dembele before lifting a sumptuous ball over to McGregor, who fired the would-be winner into the roof of the net.

Musonda, regarded as perhaps the brightest young attacking talent to emerge from the Chelsea academy in recent years, was limited to just six starting appearances under Antonio Conte during the first-half of the season – just two of those starts.

While some backed his loan move north of the border, many Chelsea fans were left frustrated with the decision to allow such a promising talent develop away from Stamford Bridge, with his performances last night showing them what they might be missing out on.

Musonda has started just two of his first four matches since joining Celtic as Rodgers - who was the Chelsea youth manager between 2004 and 2008 - looks to integrate him into his first-team half-way through a busy season.

Chelsea allowed a host of other players to leave the club on loan during the mid-season window with Michy Batshuayi joining Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Tasked with filling the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his move to Arsenal, the Belgium international has enjoyed a stunning start to life in Germany, scoring five goals in his first three appearances, including a brace that rescued a win for Dortmund against Atalanta in their own Europa League tie on Thursday.