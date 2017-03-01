Victor Moses has been rewarded for his unexpected Chelsea renaissance with a new two-year contract extension, the Premier League leaders revealed on Wednesday (3 January). The Nigerian international, a formerly inconsistent wideman/forward who has found a new lease of life as a wing-back under Antonio Conte, has penned fresh terms that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2021.

"I feel very excited," he told the official Chelsea website. "I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it's time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Initially signed from Wigan Athletic for a £9m ($11m) fee back in 2012, Moses made 23 appearances during his first season in west London but was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho and subsequently embarked upon a disappointing loan stint at Liverpool.

Later turning out for both Stoke City and West Ham United, the 26-year-old spent three consecutive seasons away from Chelsea before returning to west London last summer.

While many considered his hitherto disappointing Blues career to have reached its conclusion despite a new four-year deal signed in September 2015, Conte decided to retain Moses for his first season in English football rather than sell him permanently or organise another loan move. The former Crystal Palace prodigy was mostly deployed as a second-half substitute before starting at right wing-back for the first in his career following the manager's successful overdue switch to his favoured 3-4-3 system in October.

Moses earned man of the match honours in a 2-0 win over Hull City that sparked a record-equalling streak of 13 consecutive top-flight wins and has remained a permanent fixture ever since alongside the established quartet of Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso. The Telegraph report that this extension will see his weekly wage rise from £45,000 to £75,000.

"We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us," Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo added. "He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

"This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success."