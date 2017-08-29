Phil Neville believes Chelsea outcast Diego Costa would be a "sensational" signing for Everton, who he believes are now able to attract players of the Spaniard's calibre due to the financial muscle provided by major shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has made no secret of his desire to see a new striker arrive on Merseyside before the end of the transfer and said in a recent press conference that he would "welcome" a player of Costa's quality to Goodison Park.

Costa has led Chelsea to two Premier League titles since joining from Atletico Madrid three summers ago but will almost never play of the champions again after being told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer a part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is currently residing at his family home in Brazil and is ignoring Chelsea's demands for him to return to their training complex. Costa is determined to return to Atletico Madrid, and while Diego Simeone's men have reportedly agreed a €45m (£41.6m) deal with Chelsea to bring their former striking hero back to the Spanish capital, he would not be able to play for Los Colchoneros until January due to their player registration ban.

Atletico's inability to register Costa until the winter leaves the door slightly ajar for Everton. Neville, who captained the Toffees for many seasons after joining from Manchester United in the summer of 2005, is certain the Spain international would go down a storm on Merseyside and believes a potential switch is not beyond the realms of possibility.

"I think he would be absolutely sensational at Goodison Park," Neville told Sky Sports, relayed by the Express. "Goodison Park is one of those venues that like a hustle and bustle centre forward. Someone that's going to get angry. Someone that's going to kick and bully the centre-backs. He's not going to go there because he wants to go to Atletico Madrid but Everton have the money to attract that kind of player now."

A deal for Costa may be a bridge too far for Everton, who have made thirteen signings this summer, but Koeman is determined to land a powerful targetman before the close of the transfer window, along with a left-sided centre-back.

Deals for a striker and centre-half are not seemingly imminent, but the Toffees are close to completing the signing of Hajduk Split attacker Nikola Vlasic for around £9m.

Vlasic is just 19 but has made over 100 appearances for the Croatian side already and is able to operate in a variety of positions, though his career at Everton may be put on hold for 12 months - Koeman's side are considering loaning out the forward, who made an impression on the Dutchman and director of football Steve Walsh in Everton's recent Europa League qualifying tie with Hajduk.