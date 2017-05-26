Tammy Abraham is likely to become Chelsea's third summer departure after the Blues permitted interested clubs – Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United - to hold talks with the striker over a season-long loan deal for the upcoming campaign. Christian Atsu and Juan Cuadrado have already left the club on permanent deals joining Newcastle and Juventus respectively.

The reigning Premier League champions are adamant that they will not let him leave on a permanent basis despite strong interest from clubs in England and abroad. They are said to be readying a new improved deal for the young forward, before they send him out on another loan to gain regular first-team experience.

According to the Telegraph, Brighton are leading the race, but Newcastle have also made an approach for the striker. The two teams returned to the English top-flight after finishing as the top two in the Championship and are keen to bolster their forward line ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Abraham is rated as one of the best young talents in the country and his exploits on loan with Bristol City have attracted interest from a number of suitors. He scored 26 goals in 48 appearances for The Robins. According to the Sun, Arsenal have also shown interest in the 19-year-old forward, who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League next season.

Chelsea, however, have no interest in selling him as they believe that one more season on loan with a Premier League club will give him the necessary experience to make the step up to the Blues first-team the following season. The report claims that the newly crowned champions will forego the chance to sign any more young forwards this summer to show Abraham that his path to the first-team is clear should he continue his progress while on loan in the upcoming campaign.