Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he wants the club to sign four players this summer – a spree that is expected to cost £200m.

United's Europa League triumph over Ajax on Wednesday (24 May) secured Champions League football at Old Trafford next season with Mourinho now keen to ensure his side are sufficiently strengthened to once again tangle with Europe's elite.

"Ed Woodward has had my list, what I want, for more than two months, so now it's up to him and the owners," Mourinho said. "I wish Mr Woodward all the success in his work."

Antoine Griezmann remains intensely linked with a move to the club, rating his chance of making the move at "six out of 10" prior to United's success in Stockholm. United have since launched a charm offensive of sorts on the Atletico Madrid and France forward, with both Ander Herrera and Juan Mata showering the 26-year-old with praise.

According to The Times, Griezmann tops a four-man shortlist Mourinho has drawn up, with the United boss also keen to sign a centre-half, a midfielder and a traditional number 9. Burnley defender Michael Keane has been named as United's defensive target. The England international was allowed to leave Old Trafford by Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal for just £2m but United are now close to agreeing a £25m fee with the Clarets to bring the 24-year-old back.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is also being lined up, according to the report. Dier has excelled in north London since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 but the Times suggest the 23-year-old has grown frustrated with being played out of position this season. Dier's best spell as a Spurs player came in a holding midfield role; a position United are prepared to offer him. The Times name Monaco midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko as an alternative option.

After a season where his side consistently struggled to put away chances, Mourinho also wants to bring in a recognised number 9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of contract next season with Everton's Romelu Lukaku named as his possible successor. The Belgium international has already turned down a new contract at Goodison Park, with two years remaining on his current deal.