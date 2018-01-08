Antonio Conte could miss out on yet another of his transfer targets with Juventus pricing Chelsea out of a move for Alex Sandro, according to latest reports.

Conte was keen to bring the Brazil international to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window with Juventus confirming in June they had received a "substantial" offer for the left-back.

That offer was said to be worth £55m ($73.9m), some way short of the £80m the Bianconeri demanded with Premier League side eventually abandoning their pursuit. But Chelsea have since been encouraged by news that Sandro is now pushing to leave Turin.

The Serie A champions insist they will not hold onto a player against their will, but reportedly still want £60m for their player this month. According to the Daily Telegraph, that is a figure Chelsea are not currently prepared to pay.

Conte saw a string of transfer targets end up in the hands of rival clubs last summer with Kyle Walker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente signing for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively despite Chelsea's best efforts.

And with Manchester United credited with keen interest in Sandro, history could possibly repeat itself.

According to the Daily Record, Jose Mourinho has made the former Porto full-back his number one transfer target with the United boss confident he can improve his side both going forward and at the back.

Mourinho recently admitted his side could be active in the January transfer window with the manager thought to have £80m at his disposal.

Chelsea meanwhile have already been active during the mid-season window, bringing Ross Barkley to the club from Everton for a reported fee of £15m last week. Conte is eager to make further additions and while Marcos Alonso has been one of Chelsea's best performers this season on the left, the Blues boss is eager to ease the burden on the Spaniard, with no direct replacement for him in his current squad.