Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard says there is "nothing to say" about his future at Stamford Bridge despite rumours of a £100m ($125.44m) summer move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian international has been in fine form for the Premier League leaders this season and his performances have predictably drawn interest from the Spanish giants, who are seemingly prepared to break the world transfer record in order to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday (1 April), Hazard said he is not focusing on the speculation surrounding his future and is instead solely looking ahead to the next game, as Antonio Conte's men look to secure title success.

"There is nothing to say (about my future)," the Real Madrid target was quoted as saying by The Independent. "I take it game by game. I try to play as much as possible. That's it."

Hazard was asked about a potential move to Real Madrid again and seemed to react angrily to the constant questioning. The former Lille playmaker, who has three years left to run on his contract with Chelsea, believes he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge and is not seemingly intent on leaving the English capital.

"Why do you want to put me in s***?" the 26-year-old added. "No, I'm very well here. I have stuff to finish this year. I have a contract until 2020. Voila, for now, I'm here."

Hazard delivered another impressive display for Conte's side on the weekend but still ended up on the losing side as Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace. Real Madrid may be circling around him ahead of a potential summer transfer saga, but Hazard's immediate focus is on the Blues' huge game against Manchester City, who could seriously blow the title race wide open with a win in midweek.