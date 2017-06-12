Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham remains unsure exactly where he playing his football next season, but claims he will "dream big" amid rumours over a loan move to Premier League newcomers Newcastle United or Brighton and Hove Albion.

A formerly prolific talent at youth level, Abraham has emerged as one of the hottest young properties in English football after starring in his maiden loan spell away from Stamford Bridge at Bristol City. The 19-year-old struck 26 goals in 48 total appearances as Lee Johnson's men ensured Championship survival and finished a difficult campaign in 17th.

Having more than proved his worth in the second tier and also notched twice on his full debut for the England Under-21s, it has been suggested that a first full campaign in the top-flight could now beckon for Abraham.

Both Newcastle and Brighton are said to be interested in securing the forward's talents on a season-long loan basis following their respective automatic promotions, with The Chronicle recently reporting that the Magpies have offered reassurances over first-team football and are willing to take on his wages in full.

With Abraham now preparing to lead Aidy Boothroyd's attack during the upcoming 2017 Uefa European Under-21 Championship in Poland, it appears that both suitors will have to wait a little longer to discover who has won the race for his signature. A year back at parent club Chelsea could also be on the table with Diego Costa almost certain to depart over the coming weeks.

"I'm not sure what I'm doing next season, if I'm coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea," Abraham told PA Sport, as relayed by The Mail. "I haven't decided yet. You have to stay open and things may come at different times but I have to dream big and that's what I'm going to be doing."

Abraham currently earns in the region of £25,000-a-week and it was suggested last month that Chelsea could double that number with the offer of a new contract that would tie him down for the long-term.