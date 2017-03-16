Chelsea are considering a move in signing Everton star duo of Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley in a deal worth up to £100m ($122.6m) in the summer.

The star striker has over two years left on his contract at Goodison Park and has already decided against signing a new deal. The midfielder, on the other hand, will have 12 months left on his contract after the end of the season.

According to the Telegraph, the west London club are closely monitoring the two players' situation at Everton. They were weighing in an option whether to make an approach for the services of Lukaku and Barkley in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea allowed Lukaku to join the Merseyside club on loan in 2013 and his move was made permanent a year later. Everton signed him for a club-record fee of £28m ($34.3m) and are looking for a fee of £65m ($79.7m) to part ways with their star player.

Barkley is valued around £30m ($36.8m), despite the England international having over a year left on his current deal. A move for both could see Chelsea splash close to £100m in the summer transfer window.

Everton are looking at the option of including a buy-out clause of £90m ($110.4m) in his new contract, which Lukaku has already turned down. At Chelsea, he failed to impress as he was sent out on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton in his final two seasons.

Antonio Conte's side are not the only club interested in signing Lukaku. Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's current side Manchester United are also looking to rival the Blues for Lukaku's signature. The report also suggests that the Red Devils are looking at the option of signing Barkley along with their local rivals Manchester City.

The Telegraph claims the sources close to Lukaku suggest that the attacker is keen on making a return to Stamford Bridge and has made Chelsea as his preferred destination. Barkley has formed a good understanding with Lukaku and that could see the Premier League leaders make an approach for the duo.

Everton will be capable of retaining their players and will not be forced to sell their prized assets. However, their failure to tie down Barkley to a new contract and rejecting offers for him in the summer could see him leave the club as a free agent a year later.