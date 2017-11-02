N'Golo Kante has been left out of the France squad amid uncertainty over whether the Chelsea star will be ready to return to action when the Blues host Manchester United on Sunday 5 November.

Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris has also failed to make Didier Deschamps' 24-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Wales (10 November) and Germany (14 November) after the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper picked up a groin injury during the Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Kante has been on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty during France's 1-0 victory over Bulgaria on 7 October.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has since missed six games for Chelsea, including a Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace and the heavy Champions League loss at Roma.

Conte failed to confirm whether the Frenchman will be back to face United on Sunday after remarking that it would have been dangerous to risk him against Roma if he was not fully recovered.

"Kante is obviously the type of player who is very difficult to leave out," he remarked before kick-off. "He just felt he was not 100% and after a big injury I think it is not right to push the player because the player must feel the right feeling and then to play, also because if he risks another injury, it is a disaster for us."

The Independent and other publications later added that Kante suggested that his availability to face United was "50-50" when the player responded to questions in mixed zone following the defeat to Roma.

Now Deschamps has failed to shed light to the saga after leaving the Chelsea star and his teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko out of his squad for the coming internationals against Wales and Germany.

Meanwhile, the France squad also included a concern for the Tottenham fans ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace with Lloris being omitted.

The Spurs number one played the full 90 minutes during the 3-1 win over Real Madrid. However, Pochettino revealed after the game that Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will need to be assessed by Tottenham's doctors before the derby with Palace after the centre-back was forced off in the first-half of the game.

"We feel a little bit bad for the injury to Toby Alderweireld. We must assess Lloris too. When it is a period when we must compete it is always tough for the players," Pochettino said.

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has made the cut while Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is also back in Deschamps' plans after been omitted in recent call-ups.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also have three representatives in the squad in the form of Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette.