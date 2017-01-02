Karrueche Tran may be over her on-off romance with Chris Brown but it appears as if the rapper still has "feelings" for his ex-girlfriend. Continuing with a barrage of comments on the American actress' images, the singer left a not-so-subtle remark on his ex's Instagram post, again.

Tran, who is currently enjoying a Jamaican holiday, posted a bikini-clad image of herself as she frolicked in the Caribbean Sea along with two of her friends. Breezy, who fans are assuming is trying to woo back his love, has left a comment which reads: "N***a gone to log off! Bout to be in my feelings!" followed by an angry emoticon.

In the picture, the 28-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a wine coloured two-piece bikini as she posed in the waters. "I don't think she ever going to go back with him or give him time of the day for having a whole baby behind her back while together," one fan commented. The couple separated after the singer admitted to fathering Royalty with Nia Guzman while he was in a committed relationship with Tran.

"I feel you. But if you really want to know if she's playing games and still wants you... stop commenting. Stop the "chase" and you'll know," wrote another.

Fans have been accusing the Royalty singer of stalking Tran online even though she has previously admitted to moving on from her past relationships and focussing on her career.

The F.A.M.E. album hitmaker is rumoured to be dating model Krista Santiago. But his recent social media activities could hint at another story regarding his dating life. Brown previously left a cryptic comment "still want it" on Tran's sexy Instagram post where she posed seductively in a Sade T-shirt and red lingerie. He also shared an image of a mystery girl who was a spitting image of Tran.

A day before that, Brown got involved in an ugly spat with Tran's stylist. Their online bickering has been screen saved by The Shades Room.

The actress and model is yet to respond to Brown's 'likes' and 'comments' on her Instagram post.