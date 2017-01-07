The date is set, battle lines have been drawn and rappers Chris Brown and Souja Boy are all set for a face-off in the ring to settle their feud. As the Royalty artist prepares for the big boxing match, he is allegedly giving up on several luxuries including 'smoking', 'drinking' and 'sex', claims a new report.

"Breezy's on a strict health diet," Hollywood Life reported, adding a list of things that the 27-year-old rapper is giving up to get in his best shape for the fight. "No drinking. No smoking. And no sex," a source claimed.

The celebrity boxing match, starring Brown opposite the Crank That hitmaker was a result of their bitter online feud over model Karrueche Tran. After much deliberation, the rappers finally decided to sort their differences with a "man to man" boxing match.

A source reveals, "Simply put, dude wants to be in the best shape ever. A lot of sh** has been talked and there are a lot of eyes and money on this fight and he is not about to get into that ring and lose to the skeleton from Tales From The Crypt!"

Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has also been involved in this much-hyped match as it is believed that the 50-year-old boxer has agreed to take Brown under his wings and train him for his big day in the ring. Assuring his fans that Tyson will be preparing Brown for the fight, the rapper shared a telephonic conversation video, where 50 Cent seems to be persuading the former boxer to get on their wagon.

"Listen Mike, they say Floyd's going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I've gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown," 50 Cent is heard as saying, to which the former boxer replies, "Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get f****d up!"

Even 50 Cent – born Curtis James Jackson III – assures his fans that Tyson will indeed be Brown's coach for the match. "I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown," he says, "Now this is going to be a show!"

For the uninitiated, the rappers recently fought over Brown's ex-girlfriend Tran on the social media, and it soon blew up to involve other celebrities. Rihanna was also dragged into the battle, as Soulja Boy called out Brown for his abusive history with the Work singer.

The rapper and Tran ended their relationship in 2015 after Brown's revelation about his daughter Royalty.