Chris Brown being romantically linked to models is nothing new, but since November, the rapper has on and off sparked dating rumours with Asian beauty Krista Santiago. Rumour has it that the pair might be getting serious about their relationship as Brown showered his new love interest with lavish gifts on her birthday.

According to gossip reports, Santiago turned a year older on 20 December and to mark the occasion, the 27-year-old rapper gifted the model an expensive Rolex watch encrusted with diamonds. The Los Angeles-based model took to her Snapchat account to share images of the cake and the watch gifted by Brown.

As if the lavish gift was not enough, the New Flame singer took Santiago's birthday celebrations to a night club. A video shared by The Shade Room showed the love-struck couple enjoying each other's company as they grooved to some music.

Brown has dated several A-listers in the past including Barbadian singer Rihanna and most recently American actress Karrueche Tran. Unfortunately both the relationships did not last and ended in a messy split. However, the Kiss Kiss hitmaker has been out of the limelight following his last split from Tran in 2015 after the singer confirmed that he was the father of Nia Guzman's daughter Royalty.

Considering the fate of Brown's past romances, the rapper and his model girlfriend seem to be maintaining a low profile, despite being linked to each other for quite some time now.

Earlier, the two made headlines when Brown was spotted with Santiago at his San Diego concert in October. Apart from their appearances together, the pair further fuelled dating rumours when the rapper liked some of the fashion model's Instagram posts.