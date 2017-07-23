Chris Froome has become Great Britain's first four-time winner of the Tour de France. His latest triumph was assured during Saturday's (22 July) 22.5km time-trial in Marseille which saw him extend his overall lead to 54 seconds over second place Rigoberto Uran.

Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory during the 21st stage of the race on Sunday having seen off Andre Greipel in a frantic final battle as Froome cruised along to his third consecutive triumph.

Last year, the Team Sky rider became the first man to win back-to-back titles since Miguel Indurain in 1995. He has now matched the Spaniard once again in winning three in a row and with his haul of four, there are only a few cycling greats left ahead of him.

Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Indurain all have five titles to their name.

"Each time I've won the Tour it's so unique and so different and it is such a different battle to get to this moment," Froome said.

"So they're all special in their own ways and this year I think will be remembered for being the closest and most hard-fought battle between the general classification rivals."

He added "There is something magical about the Champs-Elysees when you have spent three weeks thinking about being here in this moment.

"It is amazing to see my wife and son again - it feels like more than a month on the road."

Uran finished second in the overall classification with Romain Bardet clinging onto third despite trailing off badly in Marseille on Saturday.