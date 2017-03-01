Ciara and Future
Ciara and Future ended their engagement in August 2014 following allegations he had cheated on herGetty

Ciara is reportedly shocked and feels betrayed to hear rumours of ex-fiancé Future dating singer Nicki Minaj. The I Bet singer, who is currently expecting a baby with husband Russel Wilson, dated the American hip-hop artist in early 2013 and the former couple share two-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn together.

Future and Minaj recently collaborated on a music video together and a report claimed that the two rappers are dating. A source told Hollywood Life, "Ciara feels betrayed that Nicki [Minaj] could possibly be hooking up with her ex Future."

The source continued, "Ciara was surprised to hear that Nicki is doing a song with Future, and more shocked that Nicki and Future could be hooking up. Nicki and Ciara have known each other for years which makes Ciara feel a little stunned that Nicki would want anything at all to do with Future."

The Anaconda singer also shared back-to-back photos along with the rapper on Instagram, while the Low Life rapper uploaded multiple videos of his and Minaj's diamond watches, with the caption, "his & hers" further fuelling romance rumours.

However, Ciara – who is pregnant for the second time – admitted that Wilson is an "awesome support system". She said, "My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference."

Ciara also revealed during a live Q&A session that her son, Future Zahir, is excited to become a big brother and is already in love with his future sibling. She revealed, "He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So that's his own thing. He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking – it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' – and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up."

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
NFL Player Russell Wilson and Musician Ciara attend the Warner Music Group GRAMMY Party at Milk Studios on 12 FebruaryJoshua Blanchard/Getty

ðŸ“½ðŸŽ¬

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on