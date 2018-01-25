Cindy Crawford's daughter appears to be on her way to becoming a supermodel like her mother. After appearing in her first solo cover for Vogue Paris in February, Kaia Gerber made her debut at the Paris Couture Fashion Week on 24 January (Wednesday).

Cutting a striking figure in a baby pink fringed dress that she teamed with silver boots and a flower hairpiece, the 16-year-old walked down the runway for fashion house Chanel, which showcased its Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the show.

Gerber shared a photo of herself from the show on her Instagram page, which shows her walking down the ramp with water jetting out from a fountain in the background and pillars adorning the sides of the runway.

"@chanelofficial haute couture. thank you Karl!" she captioned the photo.

"Wow... You look amazing," a fan commented on the snap, while another said, "Stop this is too perfect."

One comment read, "Congrats lil lady! What a stunning look for your first couture show." Someone else just said, "Unreal."

While some were of the opinion that Gerber got into the modelling scene thanks to her mother, many others supported her choice of career. "That doesn't mean she didn't do any work. Modelling is hard and people just think you walk in a circle wearing clothes when it's not," one comment read.

Gerber may be making a name for herself on the runway, but she recently revealed that she is no different from any other 16-year-old. She still has her homework to do as she is completing her high school diploma through an online programme. She also loves watching movies, getting up late in the mornings and singing her favourite songs. Her favourite food items include bagels, steak tacos, banana splits from Café Habana Malibu, and pasta.

"It's difficult to get much done during the week, as the Wi-Fi on planes is really annoying," she was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "My favourite class this year is AP Calculus because I just like math. It's definitely super hard to teach yourself derivatives, though."