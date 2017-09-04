Kaia Gerber turned 16 on Sunday (3 September). And, she celebrated her big day with her fans by posting a sizzling photo of her outing with her parents on social media.

According to Daily Mail, Kaia and her mother Cindy Crawford joined Rande Gerber for the budding model's 16th birthday celebration at Delilah in West Hollywood on Sunday evening.

Kaia has set hearts racing with the snap, which shows her posing in a black bra top and mini-skirt in a dimly lit room.

"Sweet sweet," she wrote alongside the picture she shared with her 1.6 million fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing her on turning a year older.

"Happy birthday gorgeous," a fan commented.

Another added, "You're so gorgeous."

"Perfection. Happy birthday!" a third said.

Another added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH."

Crawford has also posted a throwback photo of her with Kaia. In the image, the supermodel-turned-actress is seen holding her little girl while smiling at the camera.

"Happy 16th birthday @KaiaGerber! Love this pic of us by @PatrickDemarchelier," she wrote alongside the snap she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video sharing application.

"Your first time in @VogueMagazine, but I'm pretty sure not your last!" she said and added, "Hope all your wishes come true — love you always!"

Rande Gerber also shared a photo, which shows him carrying his little girl on his back while walking through a parking lot.

"Then and now and always. Happy bday to my sweet 16 yr old girl," he wrote.