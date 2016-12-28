Suits actress Meghan Markle is nothing like her beau Prince Harry's former lovers – she has been married before, has a successful acting career, and was already famous before romancing the royalty. Her Anti-Social co-star Gregg Sulkin believes that Markle would one day be a perfect fit for the future princess of the country.

The English actor – who played Markle's on-screen love interest in a 2015 movie – spoke to Vanity Fair magazine recently. According to him, the 35-year-old is every bit of a "poised, well-mannered classy girl".

"She's a very special person," the 24-year-old actor gushed, "She is such a talented actress. She's such a poised, well-mannered classy girl who takes work seriously, and who is very passionate, and we obviously spent a lot of time together."

Markle and her British co-star got to know each other better while shooting for the crime thriller in Budapest, where they would take time off and explore the city together.

"She's the best, she's the best... out of all the actresses I've worked with in 12 years, I think she's my favourite," said Sulkin, who shot to fame with MTV's Faking It.

For Rachel Zane of legal drama Suits, being in the limelight is not a new thing, yet after her romance with the 32-year-old Prince went public, she found herself subjected to abuse and harassment. As Markle continue handling the media scrutiny with grace, her co-star thinks that "if there is anyone who acts accordingly and acts well-mannered and in a classy, sophisticated way, [it's her]."

"If I didn't know Meghan, and I [only] knew her characteristics, I would be nothing but proud for her to in the future one day potentially be a princess of our country, to represent our country. I don't think that there is anybody more suited and more respectful," Sulkin quipped.

Prince Harry and Markle's almost six-month-old relationship came into the public eye after the Kensignton Palace released a public statement in November. As their romance grows, new reports claim that even Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has given her approval to the royal romance.

The Queen is "fully supportive" of her grandson Prince Harry's blossoming relationship with the American actress, Us Weekly reported.