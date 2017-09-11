Conor McGregor has not seen the last of the repercussions from his bottle-throwing incident that took place during the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas.

Just a few days before their welterweight rematch on 20 August 2016, the Irishman and Nate Diaz both started hurling bottles and cans at each other once the latter decided to walk out of the conference.

While the incident was not ideal for UFC president Dana White, it certainly brought more eyeballs to their fight as the event still stands as the company's most successful pay-per-view with 1.65 million buys.

However, both fighters had to suffer the consequences of their actions as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) fined the duo.

McGregor's punishment was eventually reduced in March to a $25,000 (£19,000) fine and 25 hours of community service while Diaz had to pay a $15,000 (£11,400) fine and 15 hours of community service.

However, McGregor now has a lawsuit on his hands with security guard William Pegg demanding $95,000 (£72,000) after being struck with a Monster Energy can by the 29-year-old.

The original lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, was filed on 28 March to which McGregor's legal team denied any liability on 27 July. It looks like the two parties will now meet each other in court.

Pegg claims to have incurred $5,000 (£3,789) in medical expenses after injuring his right shoulder and came up with the figure of $95,000 by calculating McGregor's overall earnings from the event and dividing it by the number of times he was significantly struck by Diaz, which was 166 times.

With the "Notorious" earning $15m (£11.4m), the figure comes to $90,000 with Pegg adding the extra $5,000 to pay for his medical expenses.