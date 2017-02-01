UFC superstar Conor McGregor has blasted those who celebrated Ronda Rousey's defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December. The last big fight of the previous calendar year saw the "Rowdy" get knocked out as the bout lasted only 48 seconds.

The promotion's president Dana White revealed he had to console the American fighter for 45 minutes after her second consecutive defeat. Rousey's latest loss was the second defeat of her career, following another knockout against Holly Holm at UFC 193.

McGregor, who made history by becoming the first fighter in UFC's history to hold two titles by defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, has been vocal in extending his support to Rousey. Many celebrated the former women's bantamweight champion's downfall, but McGregor says only a "weak individual" will celebrate "another person's defeat."

"When Ronda lost, I woke up to all these messages: 'Now let's see what they do.' I'm like, 'What?' I don't celebrate (that)," McGregor was quoted as saying by the MMAJunkie.

"I love Ronda. I've always supported Ronda, and then when she loses that second one people are trying to make me celebrate like, 'Now they've got nobody.' That's the wrong mindset. I don't celebrate another person's defeat like that. That's weak. That's a weak individual that does that.

"There's people that tried to celebrate when I lost that got nothing to do with it. That's not the sign of the champion – that's not the sign of a true champion. I couldn't believe it.

"We're all in it on our own, but what someone else does or doesn't do has no effect on me and what I do. I'm doing what I do, she's doing what she's doing, everyone else is doing what they're doing and it is what it is."