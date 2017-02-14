Conor McGregor has pulled out of a public appearance scheduled for 17 February in Dublin as the Irishman's had to make a trip to Las Vegas instead. Organisers of the €104-a-head evening event said that it had to be cancelled due to "circumstances beyond their control".

McGregor had to cancel the public appearance, his first since his UFC 205 triumph, and a full refund will be handed to those who had purchased tickets.

"The Red Cow Moran Hotel in association with Industry Entertainment regret to announce that the evening event with Conor McGregor scheduled for Friday 17th February has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control," a statement read, as quoted by the Irish Independent.

"An unavoidable schedule change will see Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the time of the event.

"All ticket holders who purchased tickets via TicketStop.ie will be automatically refunded, if you purchased a ticket or booked a table for the event through the Red Cow Moran Hotel please contact the team on 01 4593650 or via email redcowinn@moranhotels.com who will manage your refund directly.

"The Red Cow Moran Hotel in association with Industry Entertainment would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that a new date for this special evening will be set in the not too distant future.

"If you require any further information, please contact redcowsales@moranhotels.com or visit www.redcowmoranhotel.com/conor-mcgregor."

McGregor's "unavoidable" trip to Las Vegas will raise a few questions regarding a potential boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather being on the cards. There have been several rumours suggesting that the pair could be involved a bout as the American boxing star acknowledged that they are willing to face each other.

The 28-year-old created history when he became the first fighter in the promotion to hold two titles simultaneously after he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. He was scheduled to make his first public appearance in his home country since achieving that feat.