Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is adamant his side will not be affected by Danny Rose's comments criticising the club's transfer policy and insists the team remained as focused as ever.

The Spurs left-back was forced to apologise after demanding the club sign "well known players" who you don't "have to Google" and insisting he would "make sure I get what I am worth" with regard to his salary which stands at £65,000-a-week.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Sun, Rose also revealed his intent to play up north to be closer to his family and that "time was running out" if he wanted to win silverware.

Rose's thoughts were allegedly shared by a number of his teammates, amid suggestions the north Londoners could face a battle to retain some of their stars, who might be lured away by the prospect of higher salaries.

However, over the weekend, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino drew a line under the incident and Lloris stressed Rose's comments had not affected morale.

"I think it's important, one thing, because we heard a lot of things – the team is very quiet about that," Lloris was quoted as saying by Yahoo! Sport

"Danny made a mistake, he apologised and we move on. That's it. But the team was never affected about that because we were so focused on our first Premier League game. We know from outside if you start to listen, inside the squad you can be affected, but the most important thing is to stick together, be focused and have the same ambition."

The France international added that Rose, who has been out of action with an injury since January, remained very much part of the team and there was no animosity towards him from the rest of the squad.

"Danny is part of the team," Lloris said. "We understand his frustration. It's now been six or seven months that he's been out of the team with an injury. We hope he's going to be back as soon as possible. We stayed calm. We're still in touch with Danny and there's no problem. If people from outside want to make trouble, it doesn't affect us because we are a good squad with a good mind.

"Sometimes you can make mistakes. The thing is you don't have to repeat this kind of thing, and the most important thing is that the leaders of this team are not affected. We're moving on and we showed it yesterday – the commitment is great inside the squad."

Spurs opened their campaign with a 2-0 win away at Newcastle on Sunday (13 August), with goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies. England striker Harry Kane said the result proved the players had not allowed themselves to be distracted by Rose's comments and had moved on.

"It's been put to one side. Danny said what he said. We've all moved on from it," he said. "From our point of view we're strong, we're all Tottenham players, we're here for a reason and that's to play for the club. That's what we've got to do – just focus on the pitch. That's all that matters. It wasn't really a big thing at the training ground to be honest.

"We've been focused on the game and we know that, whatever happens off the field, what's most important is what happens on the field in front of our fans. We had great support [at Newcastle], as we always do. That's all it comes down to – playing on that pitch and winning those games."

Spurs face defending champions Chelsea at home on Sunday [20 August] in what will be their first ever Premier League game at Wembley.