Wayne Rooney has revealed that he is thriving in the challenge to prove himself following his fairytale return to Everton from Manchester United earlier this summer. Scoring on the brink of half-time, the English legend's winner brought home a roar of approval, making way for the return of one of their biggest talents.

During over a dozen years at United, Rooney won 16 major honours and eclipsed Sir Bobby Charlton as their all-time record goalscorer. But in recent seasons, his importance has diminished and he made just 15 starts in the Premier League last term and wants to rediscover himself in his boyhood club.

Rooney breathed a sigh of relief following the goal and revealed that he was under a lot of pressure coming into the game and wants to prove himself to the fans that he is not past his prime. Despite spending so long away from Everton and winning everything there is to win at Manchester United, Rooney's love for the Toffees had never faded - proven by his enthusiasm after scoring the winner.

"There is a lot of ­expectation, coming back here. There are some fans who maybe thought I wasn't good enough to come back here. But it is up to me to prove myself," Rooney said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I have been working hard and I am ready for that ­challenge to prove myself. I could have gone to another Premier League team and taken my foot off the gas and seen the last few years out.But coming back here? I have got to be the best I can be.

"It is the club I grew up supporting, it's the club I want to play for. I want to do well. I knew when I came back, I was putting a lot of pressure on myself. That is how I like to play," he added.