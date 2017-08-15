Liverpool midfielder Emre Can remains deep in discussions over a new contract but manager Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the uncertainty over the future of the Germany international. The 23-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield and could leave for nothing next summer if new terms are not agreed.

Can made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season and is a key figure in Klopp's squad. He played the full 90 minutes in the opening weekend 3-3 draw with Watford but there are concerns over his long-term future on Merseyside.

Juventus have been closely monitoring the situation and have been linked with completing a deal either this summer for a fee close to £22.6m, or in a year's time when Can will be eligible to leave Liverpool for nothing. Klopp admits Can is no closer to agreeing fresh terms but has confirmed he will not be leaving the club this summer.

"So far there is no signing and that is the situation," Klopp said. "We are still in talks. Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

"His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age. I am 100% sure that we don't sell the player now in this situation. Not a player from the first team line-up for sure. He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see."

Klopp's pledge that Can will not be leaving comes after he confirmed that the Liverpool board rather than he will rule on the future of Philippe Coutinho, who is subject to interest from Barcelona. The club have rejected two bids from the Catalan giants this summer with neither offer having approached their £137m valuation, according to The Daily Record.

Speaking in July, Klopp had suggested discussions over Can's future were close to a resolution after admitting to having had "good talks" with the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder. Can is understood to be demanding a contract worth £100,000-a-week as well as guarantees from Klopp that he will be a central part of the team for years to come.

Competition in the Liverpool first team is most likely to come from James Milner, who is expected to play a more central role this season after spending much of last term at full-back, while Lucas Leiva's exit has been offset by the return to fitness of captain Jordan Henderson. It remains to be seen whether Marko Grujic and Cameron Brannagan will be considered for first team starts this term.

The former Bayern Munich youngster is one of a number of high-profile players whose contract situation at their respective clubs has forced them into entering the last year of their deal. Arsenal pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil and Everton's Ross Barkley have all so far rejected new contracts in a seemingly growing trend among players.