The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest at a private funeral service in Ireland next week, it has been announced.

A private Requiem Mass will be said at the Church of St Ailbe in Ballybricken, Co Limerick, on Tuesday at 11:30.

The funeral will be "strictly reserved for extended family and close friends," a statement read.

The public will however, be able to pay their respects to the Linger star at a reposal this Sunday, 21 January, at St Joseph's Church in Limerick, from 12:30 to 16:00 GMT.

O'Riordan, 46, was found dead in London's Hilton Park Lane Hotel on Monday (15 January) morning by cleaning staff. Her death is being treated as "unexplained" by the Metropolitan Police, but not suspicious. She was 46.

An inquest into the singer's death has been adjourned until 3 April to allow for a full post-mortem and test results to be received by the coroner BBC News reports.

The mother-of-three was in London ahead of a recording session and was reportedly excited about going into the studio.

Music producer Dan Waite revealed she had left him a voicemail the night before her death in which she was "full of life" as she discussed the studio session during which she was to record with metal band Bad Wolves

"She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals. She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children and her mother."

Surviving Cranberries members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler paid tribute to their bandmate saying: "We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today."

Acclaimed for her unique vocals, O'Riordan found fame in the 90s as the lead singer of The Cranberries.

The band scored hits with Dreams, Zombie and Linger and their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? has sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

They released an acoustic album in 2017 and had planned to tour it, but cancelled due to health reasons relating to O'Riordan.