Cristian Tello's agent has revealed the 25-year-old winger could play for Barcelona next season after concluding his loan spell at Fiorentina. Josep Maria Orobitg said that they are still assessing different options but refused to rule out a return to the Nou Camp ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The quotes from Orobitg come amid reports in Spain claiming new manager Ernesto Valverde has earmarked the signing of a winger who can unbalance defences as a top priority for the coming transfer window.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez had suggested they were ready to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu to cover that role, with the La Liga giants having a €12m (£10.5m, $13.5m) buy-back option to lure the Spaniard from Everton.

However, the Spain international put that deal in doubt earlier this week amid suggestions he is reluctant to return to Barcelona to be only a back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Barcelona have thus been linked with a big-money move for other wingers such as Ousmane Dembele or Douglas Costa.

However, Tello could be a more affordable alternative for Barcelona after enjoyinh a successful campaign at Fiorentina, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 42 appearances.

Tello's agent has admitted a return to the Nou Camp is a possibility, adding that they are also in talks with other clubs, including Fiorentina.

"I categorically deny reports [linking Tello with] Tigres. We will have to assess everything but Tello could even continue at Barcelona. He has a contract until 2018," Orobitg said to Tuttomercatoweb.

Questioned whether the Spaniard could go back to Serie A, he added: "The player belongs to Barça. We're talking with Fiorentina but also with other clubs. There are several options for his future."

Tello played an important role during Pep Guardiola's tenure at Barcelona, scoring 20 goals in 86 appearances for the club. However, he was never wanted by Luis Enrique and has thus been on loan at Porto and Fiorentina since the summer of 2014.