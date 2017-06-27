Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the centre of baby frenzy just weeks after it was claimed that the football legend has welcomed twin babies via surrogate. If a new report is to be believed, the Portuguese International is now expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

The news appearing in a local newspaper claimed that Ronaldo's girlfriend is pregnant with their baby girl and that she is due at the end of October. The couple, who has been dating for almost eight months, is said to have conceived after visiting a special clinic, where DNA tests check the make-up of a possible child.

In fact, 23-year-old Rodríguez has even confirmed the baby news to her boyfriend's family and friends, as per reports.

"They are very happy with the arrival of the baby," a source allegedly told the Portuguese outlet. "Everyone adores Georgina and are satisfied with this relationship."

The latest baby rumours come shortly after the couple's sun-soaked vacation in Corsica, where the brunette beauty raised eyebrows with her alleged baby bump in a figure-hugging outfit.

In addition to that, Ronaldo's shared an adorable couple photo in the following week with his hand placed over his girlfriend's belly, thus adding fuel to the baby news.

"They're expecting!!!" someone commented on the Instagram photo, while a second added, "Cristiano jr 2 is coming" referring to the athlete's 6-year-old son.

Although fans and followers have been thrilled with the speculations, the same can't be said for Ronaldo's mother Dolores Santos, who reportedly rubbished the whirlwind rumours as "nonsense".

"It's just nonsense, it's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again," Santos was quoted as saying by Goal.com. "I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again, now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well," she further added.

Despite the denial, buzz is that the athlete has already welcomed a boy and a girl via a secret surrogate mother. In fact, his sister may have left a huge clue when she answered with a "maybe" when quizzed about the baby rumours.

The father-of-one is yet to officially confirm the news.