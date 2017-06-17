Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has responded to reports that the football ace has become the father of twins via a surrogate.

While appearing on the Portuguese TV show Queridas Manhas on Friday (16 June) alongside her partner and son Dinis, she was asked an array of personal questions. One of the questions was if her brother had become a father once again, to which Aveiro coyly said "maybe".

However, her son Dinis cheekily said yes, although she dismissed his response and said he was too young to know what's happening

The Real Madrid footballer was hit by rumours about secret twin babies when Portuguese TV channel SIC claimed he had welcomed a daughter and a son called Eva and Mateo on 8 June.

"Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo's twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It's a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet revealed to the rest of the world," the channel claimed.

There is, however, no official confirmation of the news from the footballer or his agents. Ronaldo is already father to seven-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Earlier in May, the Real Madrid star was hit by baby rumours after he shared an adorable photo with his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, which showed his palm placed on her belly.

While fans were quick to comment that she might be expecting, Ronaldo's mother dismissed the rumours.

"It's just nonsense, it's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again. I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again, now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well," Dolores Santos was quoted as saying by Goal.com.