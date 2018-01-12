At last night's Critic's Choice Awards (11 January), host Olivia Munn and actor Niecy Nash lifted their glasses to "give a toast to the good men in Hollywood". It was more of a roast than a toast however, and included a potshot at Mark Wahlberg's recent, controversial payday.

Wahlberg was paid more than 1,000 times what co-star Michelle Williams received for last year's high-profile reshoots for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World - which aimed to replace disgraced actor Kevin Spacey with veteran Christopher Plummer.

Wahlberg was reportedly paid $1.5 million for the reshoots compared to just shy of $1,000 for Williams, or $80 a day, which is the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) minimum.

First, Munn and Nash sarcastically praised men who call meetings with women in conference rooms rather than their hotel rooms, referencing the numerous allegations against once-powerful producer Harvey Weinstein.

Munn then turned to Hollywood's gender pay gap, saying: "I want to say 'thank you' to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars."

Ridley Scott completed the film's reshoots mere weeks before a planned December release date to ensure the film still hit that date and stayed in contention for this year's awards season.

All the Money in the World was not nominated at the show, but Plummer was nominated at last weekend's Golden Globes and has been again for next month's Bafta Film Awards - both in the Best Supporting Actor category.

An Oscar nomination seems likely to be added to the legendary star's CV.

Scott's reshoots took place in Italy six weeks before the film's Christmas Day release in the US, after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, including allegations of an attempted rape against a 14-year-old boy - actor Anthony Rapp - in the 1980s.