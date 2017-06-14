Crowds flocked to London's Borough Market as it reopened to the public after the terror attacks on 3 June that left eight people dead and more than 50 wounded. A bell tolled and and a minute of silence was held for the victims of the attack. Traders and London Mayor Sadiq Khan applauded police and emergency services for their brave work.

Crowds gather at Borough Market as it reopens to the public following the terrorist attackNeil P Mockford/Getty Images
Traders observe a minute's silence to honour victims of the 3 June attack in Borough MarketBen Stansall/AFP
A bell is rung to signify the reopening of Borough MarketHannah McKay/Reuters
A bell and plaque are seen at Borough Market in London following its re-openingBen Stansall/AFP
London Mayor Sadiq Khan applauds as Borough Market reopens following the recent attackHannah McKay/Reuters
London Mayor Sadiq Khan meets traders and buys some spices at Borough Market as it re-opens to the public following the terrorist attackNeil P Mockford/Getty Images
People buy produce from a stall in Borough MarketHannah McKay/Reuters
People embrace in Borough Market, after it officially reopened following the attackHannah McKay/Reuters
Borough Market in central London following its reopeningBen Stansall/AFP
Police officers stand inside Borough MarketHannah McKay/Reuters
Shoppers return to Borough Market as it reopens to the publicNeil P Mockford/Getty Images
A stall holder speaks to a woman in Borough MarketHannah McKay/Reuters
A butcher works in Borough Market after it reopenedHannah McKay/Reuters
Stall holders prepare their stall in Borough Market shortly before it reopenedHannah McKay/Reuters
People walk through Borough Market after it officially re-openedHannah McKay/Reuters