Crowds flocked to London's Borough Market as it reopened to the public after the terror attacks on 3 June that left eight people dead and more than 50 wounded. A bell tolled and and a minute of silence was held for the victims of the attack. Traders and London Mayor Sadiq Khan applauded police and emergency services for their brave work.
Crowds return to Borough Market as it reopens after London bridge terror attacks
- UpdatedBy David Sim
