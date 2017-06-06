The diversity of London was clear at a vigil to honour the victims of the London Bridge attack: Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words "I am a Muslim: Ask me anything" stood shoulder to shoulder with Buddhist monks in saffron robes and Londoners of no particular religion.

People of all ages braved the rain to pay their respects, with some breaking into tears during a minute of silence for the victims and staying behind to lay down flowers. Mourners held signs with messages such as "hate will not divide us" and "stand up to racism", while others carried balloons shaped as hearts. The loudest and most sustained applause came for police and emergency workers.

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community lay flowers during a vigil at Potters Fields Park in LondonNiklas Halle'n/AFP
People arrive to attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left seven people deadKevin Coombs/Reuters
Muslim schoolgirls arrive to attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough MarketKevin Coombs/Reuters
Muslim men attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left seven people dead and dozens injuredKevin Coombs/Reuters
Construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough MarketClodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Pupils from Eden Girls' School in Waltham Forest take part in a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attacksDan Kitwood/Getty Images
A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack at London BridgeClodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
People gather for a vigil at Potters Fields Park to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven peopleNiklas Halle'n/AFP
Religious leaders including Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attend a vigil in Potters Fields Park in LondonDaniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community join others at a vigil at Potters Fields ParkOdd Andersen/AFP
A man stands near flowers laid near Tower Bridge after a vigil to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven peopleChris J Ratcliffe/AFP

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a major western capital, said the Islamist extremists who targeted civilians in bars and restaurants were despicable and the city would be resilient in the face of the attack. "You will not win," Khan said. "We will defeat the terrorists."

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Amber Rudd take part in a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attacksDan Kitwood/Getty Images
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Creesida Dick attend a vigil in Potters Fields Park in LondonDaniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
Floral tributes are left at Potters Field Park after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough MarketMarko Djurica/Reuters
A boy holds a poster at a vigil at Potters Field ParkClodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Leaders from London's Muslim communities called on fellow believers to do more "to root out the scourge of terrorism", following the London Bridge attack that left at least seven dead and dozens injured. Speaking on their behalf, Metropolitan Police Commander Mak Chishty said the Muslim community was "alarmed and concerned" that the latest attack, in which three knife-wielding assailants rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, was not reported beforehand, especially as its preparation could not have gone unnoticed.

"Terrorism and extremism is hurting Islam. Muslims must do more to stop such attacks from happening again and we want to know how we can play a greater role in the future," Chishty continued, speaking on the behalf of Muslim community leaders.

Police have identified two of the attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistan-born Briton and Rachid Redouane, who alternately used the surname Elkhdar, and claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He used two different birthdates that would make him either 25 or 30, authorities said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the third person involved in carrying out the attack on London Bridge, where the van swerved into pedestrians, and in nearby Borough Market, where the knife-wielding assailants slashed and stabbed anyone in their path. Besides the dead, dozens more were wounded by the men, who wore fake suicide vests to make themselves look even more imposing.

All three were ultimately shot and killed by police. Twelve others taken into custody have since been released.