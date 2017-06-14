London Fire Brigade said an unknown number of people have been killed in a huge fire which engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in the Latimer Road area of North Kensington, west London. Commissioner Dany Cotton called the fire an "unprecedented incident" and said she had never seen anything on this scale in her 29-year career. She said firefighters are still working and she couldn't say how many people may have died. At least 50 people have been taken to hospitals.

She told reporters: "At this time I am very sad to confirm that there have been a number of fatalities, I cannot confirm the number at this time due to the size and complexity of this building." London Fire Brigade said the fire engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the block which contained 130 apartments.

Some people are believed to be trapped in the burning building, with residents desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread, according to eyewitnesses. One told Reuters she feared not all the residents had escaped the fire. Some were evacuated in their pyjamas. Residents told of how they woke up to the smell of burning and rushed to escape through smoke-filled corridors. Some said no fire alarm sounded.

People at the scene spoke of being unable to reach friends and family who had been inside. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Residents said it appeared to start in an apartment on a lower floor and spread upward quickly.

"I looked through the spy hole and I could see smoke everywhere and the neighbours are all there. There's a fireman shouting 'get down the stairs'," one of the block's residents, Michael Paramasivan, told the BBC. "It was an inferno. As we went past the fourth floor it was completely thick black smoke. As we've gone outside I'm looking up at the block and it was just going up. It was like pyrotechnics. It was just unbelievable how quick it was burning."

Jodie Martin, who lives close to the building and sought to save people from the fire, told the BBC: "There was bits of building falling off all around me, I scalded my shin on a hot piece of metal that had fallen off the building. I was just screaming at people: 'Get out, get out' and they were screaming back at me: 'We can't, the corridors are full of smoke'."

Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well. "We saw the people screaming," she said. "A lot of people said 'Help, help, help.' The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn't stop the fire." Boutrig said her friend's brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.

Massive flames licked up the sides of the block as 200 firefighters battled the blaze for hours along with 40 fire engines. The blaze started around 1am, and smoke was still pouring from the building more than six hours later. Plumes of black and grey smoke were billowing high into the air over London hours after the blaze started.

Truly terrible scene this morning of the fire at #GrenfellTower, London. pic.twitter.com/qLXzGJri9Q — Jason Hawkes (@jasonhawkesphot) June 14, 2017

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said. "This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."

Stuart Crichton, the Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations, says 100 medics are on the scene, together with ambulance crews and advanced trauma teams. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a "major incident" had been declared. Police closed the A40, a major road leading out of west London, while some parts of the underground train network were closed as a precaution.

Residents said repairs had been made recently to the exterior of the block. Ash Sha, 30, who witnessed the fire and has an aunt in the building who managed to escape from the second floor, said the local council had renovated the tower. "One year ago the council renovated the building both externally and internally," Sha said. "They cladded the outside and insulated the inside. The insulated material is very similar to sponge so it crumbles in your hand. This was just done to tart it up and match the nearby building."

The local council of Kensington and Chelsea, which owns the block, said its focus was on supporting the rescue and relief operation. It said the causes of the fire would be fully investigated.