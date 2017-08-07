Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home from England's training camp following "team culture issues", the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have confirmed.

Eddie Jones called up 37 players for a three-day training camp in Teddington, which began on Saturday (5 August), but that has now come to a premature end for the duo.

"Denny Solomona and Manu Tuilagi have been sent hom today from England's training camp following team culture issues," the RFU said in a statement on Monday (7 August).

Multiple publications understand the exits are 'alcohol related' though the RFU are refusing to discuss the reasons behind the double dismissal. "We will not be commenting further," the statement added.

The news will cast further doubt over Tuilagi's international future, given the Leicester Tigers star has been beset by injuries over the last two seasons and has not played for England since the 2016 Six Nations.

Last week, Jones praised the 26-year-old's potential, suggesting he was looking to bring the Samoan-born centre back into the England fold ahead of this year's autumn internationals. "I do know he can demolish the All Blacks, so he's worth time, he's worth effort and worth a lot of care," said the England coach.

"I don't think we have any at the moment but we are developing players who are going to be like that. He's had a tough time – the amount of injuries he's had would be enough to knock people away. He is in good physical condition."

It is not the first time Tuilagi has made the news for off-field controversies . In 2010, he was almost deported by the Home Office after it emerged he had been living in the UK for six years on an expired visa.

After England were knocked out by the 2011 World Cup by France, he was detained by New Zealand police and subsequently fined £3000 by the England team for jumping into Auckland harbour from a ferry.

Two years later, he was forced to apologise to then Prime Minister David Cameron after making a 'bunny ears' sign behind his back as the British and Irish Lions squad visited Downing Street, while in 2015 he was convicted of assaulting two female police officers and a taxi driver.